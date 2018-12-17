2 face hate crime charges in Walmart shopping cart attack

WEST MONROE, La. (AP) — Two white men face a hate crime charge in northeast Louisiana. Newsoutlets report that they're accused of yelling racial slurs at a black woman outside a Walmart and damaging her car by shoving a shopping cart into it as she drove off.

West Monroe police posted store surveillance photos on the department's Facebook page last week, and 22-year-old Dylan Reynolds , of Columbia, and 24-year-old Michael Walters , of West Monroe, were arrested two days later.

Online booking information shows both were arrested Thursday.

Reynolds is free on $20,000 bond. He could not be reached for comment.

Walters remained in jail Monday. Online records show he was re-booked Monday for alleged parole violation.

Council on American-Islamic Relations spokesman Naaz Modan said Monday that the charges show bias-motivated violence won't be tolerated.