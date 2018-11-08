2 ex-state workers sentenced for woman's group home death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Two former employees of a state agency that operates group homes for people with disabilities have been sentenced for the 2017 death of a client residing at a western New York facility.

The Monroe County District Attorney's Office says 26-year-old Sarah DiLallo was sentenced Wednesday in a Rochester court to 1 to 3 years in prison for manslaughter and endangering the welfare of an incompetent person.

Prosecutors say 61-year-old Sandra Abdo was sentenced to 5 years' probation for criminally negligent homicide.

Authorities say the women were working at a group home in the town of Webster when they caused the death of 35-year-old resident Heather Roselli.

Prosecutors say DiLallo and Abdo caused Roselli's death in June 2017 from internal injuries and asphyxia after restraining her.

The women worked for the Office for Persons with Developmental Disabilities.