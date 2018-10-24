1 captured, 1 at large after work-release escape in Alabama

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (AP) — Alabama corrections officials say one of two inmates who escaped from a work-release center has been captured.

A Department of Corrections news release says Mark Araujo (ah-RAH'-ho) and Jacob Burnett — both 39 years old — escaped Tuesday night from the Childersburg Work Release Center in Talladega County.

Araujo was found Wednesday in Marshall County at an apartment complex.

Araujo already was serving a 15-year sentence for a 2016 theft conviction. Burnett was sentenced to 18 months in July for burglary.

Araujo had a parole hearing set for September 2019 and Burnett would have reached his end of sentence in December 2019. Both now face charges for the escape and other offenses.