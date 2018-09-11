2 die in separate hit-and-run crashes in Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are looking for the drivers involved in two deadly hit-and-run crashes in the Kansas City area.

Police in Kansas City say the driver of black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck didn't stop after hitting a pedestrian early Sunday. Police didn't immediately release the name of the woman who was killed.

Meanwhile, police in Grandview are looking for a driver who fled after striking 24-year-old Zachary Yeary, of Kansas City, as he rode a motorcycle Sunday night.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the crashes to come forward. Police say the truck involved in the Kansas City crash will have front-end damage, including several missing grill pieces. Police haven't released a description of the vehicle that hit Yeary.