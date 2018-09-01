2 die in Colorado shooting that left police officer injured

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Police say two people have died after being shot in a Denver suburb at the start of a gunbattle that also injured a police officer and a person suspected of that shooting.

Aurora police said Saturday that the men who died and the officer were shot Friday evening near the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

Police said officers were investigating a reported fight when they heard gunshots. They found several people, including a juvenile, had been hurt.

The department said another person then fired at police.

The wounded officer has been released from the hospital.

The suspect and a juvenile who were injured remained at hospitals. No information has been released on their conditions or on the identities of those involved, including the officer.