2 women found fatally shot in Grand Rapids home; man sought

Grand Rapids Police arrive to investigate two suspicious deaths at a home in Grand Rapids, Mich, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Police say forensics personnel have been working on the investigation since a call came in Wednesday that brought authorities to the home. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have identified two women found fatally shot at a home in western Michigan.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the Kent County Medical Examiner has ruled the deaths of 47-year-old Charletta Baber-Bey and 25-year-old Keyona Griffin to be homicides.

Baber-Bey and Griffin were found dead in their home around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Officers went there after getting a 911 call from someone inside the home. The relationship between the women wasn't immediately known.

Police say Baber-Bey's 45-year-old boyfriend who also lived at the home is a person of interest in the case.