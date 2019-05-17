2 dead in shooting at Ward County bar

RYDER, N.D. (AP) — Two men are dead in a shooting at a bar in northern North Dakota.

Ward County sheriff's officials say deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Ryder Star Bar about 10:15 p.m. Thursday. Deputies found a man dead of an apparent gunshot wound outside next to a parked car.

The body of a second man was found in the bar. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound. Sheriff's officials say the man witnesses described as a suspect in the shooting was the man found dead outside.

Authorities say there is no known suspect at large and the public is not in any danger.