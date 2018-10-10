2 men killed, woman wounded in Florida outdoor mall shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two men were killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting at a Florida outdoor mall.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said during a news conference Wednesday that 56-year-old Kevin Robinson and 22-year-old Javarcia Riggins were fatally shot Tuesday night at the Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers.

Marceno says the men were part of a group that was targeted while walking from a restaurant to their cars. A woman with the group was hospitalized with a gunshot wound, and another man sustained minor injuries from glass.

Authorities haven't identified any suspects, but Marceno was emphatic that the shooting was not random.

Detectives are seeking help from the public for any information about the shooting.