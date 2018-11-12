2 dead, 2 critically injured in Globe bar shooting

GLOBE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and two others injured in an eastern Arizona bar after a suspect opened fire.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office said Monday it is assisting the Globe Police Department in investigating the shooting that occurred late Sunday night at Jammerz Bar.

According to investigators, a gunman walked in alone and began shooting.

Two people died at the scene. Another two victims were airlifted to Phoenix for life-threatening injuries.

A person of interest is in custody. But authorities believe the person is the shooter and no other suspects are outstanding.

They did not give a motive.

Officers are expected to give an update at a news conference later in the day.

Globe is roughly 87 miles (140 kilometers) east of Phoenix.