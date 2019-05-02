2 convicted of killing man during robbery

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado jury has convicted two men of killing a 27-year-old man during a robbery last year.

The First Judicial District Attorney's Office in Jefferson County says 20-year-old Caleb J. Vigil and 21-year-old Devon D. Howard were found guilty of first-degree murder and a number of other charges on Monday.

Authorities say Andrew Jenicek was picking up barbeque when Vigil attempted to rob him and shot him in the chest at Edgewater on April 5, 2018.

Vigil got into a car driven by Howard, and the car ran over Jenicek, who died at the scene.

Prosecutors say the men also fired shots into a woman's bedroom in an effort to intimidate and retaliate against her for being a witness in another trial.

Their sentencing is set for May 31.