2 charged in fatal stabbing of man in St. Louis County

SHREWSBURY, Mo. (AP) — Two people are charged in relation to the fatal stabbing of a man whose body was found in a wooded area behind a Walmart store in suburban St. Louis.

The body of 33-year-old Justin Hughes was found Monday night in Shrewsbury. He had been stabbed multiple times.

St. Louis County prosecutors on Tuesday announced charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and other crimes against 28-year-old Robin Anthony Holland of Spirit Lake, Iowa. Meanwhile, 21-year-old Abigail Miller of Webster Groves, Missouri, was charged with abandonment of a corpse.

Court records say Miller and Hughes argued after going behind the store to do drugs and drink alcohol. Authorities say the argument led to Holland stabbing Hughes with a knife.