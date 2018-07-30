2 charged after man disembarks ferry with suspected drugs

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 27-year-old man suspected of transporting a backpack filled with methamphetamine to Alaska by state ferry has been arrested.

Eric Hansen and 40-year-old Marshal Parke are charged in federal court with conspiracy and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Online court documents do not list their attorneys.

An FBI affidavit says agents of the state ferry Kennicott reported a "suspicious passenger" to police when the ferry arrived Thursday in Whittier from Bellingham, Washington.

Hansen was spotted getting into a sport utility vehicle. Parke was driving.

Whittier police conducted a traffic stop. Prosecutors say a scent-detection dog indicated the odor of drugs inside.

A search found a backpack with 33 pounds (15 kilograms) of methamphetamine and a briefcase with $8,000.

Prosecutors say the drugs have a wholesale value of $225,000.