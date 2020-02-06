2 bodies found in car with baby, unharmed, in back seat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia are looking for clues in the deaths of two people found shot inside a car where a 3-month-old baby also was discovered, alive and unharmed in the back seat.

The Savannah Morning News reports that the baby was returned to its parents.

The gunshot victims were Nathaniel Harvey, 22, and Kadijah Pendergraph, 25. They were found at a Savannah intersection late Tuesday. On Wednesday, Savannah city leaders and police gathered at the city's police headquarters to ask the public for help in solving the crime.

“We’re asking those of you who peered out your window when you heard gunshots,” police Sgt. Zachary Burdette said. “If you saw something, sometimes you may not think it’s important. Sometimes you may think it’s minute, but it could be what breaks the case wide open for us, and that’s why we don’t care what information you have. If you have something, please call again.”

Burdette said the child was not related to Harvey or Pendergraph.