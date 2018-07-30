2 bodies found in burning car in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The bodies of two people have been found when police and firefighters responded to a brush fire in New Orleans.

Police told news outlets the bodies were burned beyond recognition. Investigators say both bodies show evidence of foul play and the deaths are being investigated as a homicide.

The bodies were discovered around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Investigators did not immediately say whether the victims were male or female.