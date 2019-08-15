2 arrested in series of attacks on Hasidic men in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (AP) — Two young men have been arrested in a series of assaults on Hasidic Jewish men in Brooklyn.

The New York Police Department says 19-year-old Deandre Diagle and 20-year-old Michael Bellevue were arrested late Wednesday on assault and robbery charges.

It's not known whether the two have lawyers who can comment on the charges. No telephone numbers could immediately be obtained for their homes.

Police say at least three men were attacked early Monday in different locations, all near each other in the Williamsburg neighborhood. Police say each victim was approached by several teens who punched him in the face, searched his pockets and fled.

The victims ranged in age from 56 to 71. Two were taken to hospitals.

Police say the investigation continues.