https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/2-arrested-in-connection-with-fatal-Taunton-13518035.php
2 arrested in connection with fatal Taunton stabbing
TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have arrested two people in connection with what police say is the city of Taunton's first homicide since 2016.
The Bristol district attorney on Tuesday announced that 19-year-old Jerome Middleton, of Fall River, and 24-year-old Khaylon Cruz, of New Bedford, are both charged with murder in the weekend stabbing death of Justin Paulo.
The 31-year-old Taunton man was stabbed Saturday night and pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital on Sunday morning.
Prosecutors say it appears the suspects also had a gun and the victim had been robbed.
The Taunton Daily Gazette reports that Paulo was a former boxer who participated in both amateur and professional bouts.
It was not clear if the suspects had lawyers.
View Comments