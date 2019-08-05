2 arrested in burning of dog at beach

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say they've arrested the owner of a dog whose remains were found after a fire in the parking lot of a West Haven beach on Independence Day.

Authorities found the dog's charred carcass after they were called to Sandy Point Beach on July 4 and put out a small fire.

Police on Monday arrested the dog's owner, 35-year-old Latrice Moody, of West Haven and issued a warrant for another town resident, 41-year-old Maurice Jackson.

They face charges of breach of peace, illegal dumping and open burning. Moody also is charged with animal cruelty.

Police say they believe her dog, an older terrier, was dead before it was set on fire.

Their cases were not listed in online court records and it's not clear if they have lawyers.