2 arrested after body found in car trunk in South Carolina

CHESNEE, S.C. (AP) — Two people have been arrested after a man's body was found in the trunk of a stolen car in South Carolina.

Spartanburg County Sheriff's Lt. Kevin Bobo said 31-year-old Steven Clayton Scruggs of Gaffney is charged with murder.

Thirty-one-year-old Tabitha Lianna Cook of Chesnee faces an accessory charge.

The body of 37-year-old Jamie Miller of Chesnee was found in the trunk of the stolen car Saturday. Bobo said members of Scruggs' family reported Friday that two vehicles had been stolen.

Bobo said a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper spotted the second stolen vehicle Sunday on state Highway 11 and chased it until Scruggs crashed. Scruggs and Cook were arrested. There is no word yet whether they have attorneys.

Bobo said investigators are trying to determine a motive in Miller's death.