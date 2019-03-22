2 arrested after bank robbery, shootout by Oregon coast

CLOVERDALE, Ore. (AP) — A man and woman from the Salem area were arrested after police say they robbed a bank at gunpoint in Tillamook County and later got into a shootout with police.

Oregon State Police say the robbery was reported at a U.S. Bank in Cloverdale around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Police say the suspects were driving away when officers arrived.

Police say after a short pursuit the suspect vehicle hit a police vehicle and that the woman and man were arrested after exchanging gunfire with police. The woman and man were taken to a hospital for evaluation from the crash.

Police say no one was injured in the shooting.

Authorities haven't yet identified the people arrested or the police officers who fired.