2 Santa Fe medical cannabis dispensaries burglarized

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Police say burglars hit two medical cannabis dispensaries in Santa Fe in what appears to be a string of burglaries targeting dispensaries.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports New MexiCann Natural Medicine and Kure were struck early Wednesday.

Kure employee Judi Kubiak says surveillance video shows four men smashing Kure's front door and rummaging around inside before leaving. Kubiak says no items were stolen because valuables were locked in a safe.

A police report says New MexiCann Natural Medicine suffered property damage and larceny of between $2,500 and $20,000.

No arrests have been made.

Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican, http://www.santafenewmexican.com