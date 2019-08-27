2 Mississippi surrender on murder, weapon possession charges

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi men wanted in a fatal shooting last week have surrendered to authorities.

News outlets report 30-year-olds Ruben Bell and Stephen Adams turned themselves in Monday on charges of murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Kosciusko police Chief Herbert Dew says the shooting at Bell's home left 31-year-old Rodney Williams dead. Dew says another victim was shot but was later treated and released.

It's unclear if police have discovered a motive but Dew says marijuana, methamphetamine, unidentified pills and several types of bullet casing were recovered at the scene.

It's unclear whether Bell or Adams has an attorney who can comment.