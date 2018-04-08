2 Kaysville police officers back to duty after burn injuries

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kaysville police officials say two of the four officers who were burned while trying to stop a suicidal man from lighting himself on fire are now back to full duty.

They say another officer continues to recover at a Salt Lake City hospital and the fourth officer is recuperating at home.

Officers were called to a gas station last Thursday after a man purchased a gas can, went outside to fill it up, then returned to the store, doused himself with the gasoline and threatened to light it.

Police tried to knock the lighter out of the man's, but one officer slipped and fell — getting gas on his uniform, which caught fire when the lighter sparked.

The man who allegedly lit the fire remains hospitalized with severe burns.

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com