2 California officers shot after confronting man with sword

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two police officers were shot and wounded when they responded to reports of a man with a sword entering the Church of Scientology in Inglewood, California.

Officials say gunfire erupted when officers approached the armed man around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Inglewood police say one officer was struck in the hand and the other was hit in the arm. They were hospitalized in unknown condition.

The condition of the suspect wasn't immediately known.

Inglewood is a city of about 100,000 residents in the South Bay region of Los Angeles County.