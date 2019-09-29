https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/1M-bail-set-for-police-officer-charged-with-14476784.php
$1M bail set for police officer charged with sexual assault
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia police officer has been arrested and charged with sexual assault and other offenses.
Bail has been set at $1 million for Officer Novice Sloan.
The 28-year-old was arrested Friday and is charged with sexual assault, indecent assault and simple assault.
Authorities said the alleged assault occurred on Aug. 8 but didn't provide additional details.
Sloan is assigned to the 17th police district in South Philadelphia.
In a statement, District Attorney Larry Krasner called the charges "incredibly serious."
It wasn't immediately known if Sloan had retained an attorney who could comment on the charges.
