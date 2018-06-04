19-year-old Chamberlain man charged with 1st-degree murder

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. (AP) — A 19-year-old Chamberlain man is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing another man with a liquor bottle over the weekend.

Nicholas Yellow Lodge appeared in court Monday. Cash bond was set at $500,000, and Yellow Lodge remained in the Brule County Jail.

According to court documents, Yellow Lodge killed David Hart at Hart's Chamberlain apartment after pushing Hart, punching him and hitting him four to five times with a large glass liquor bottle.

The Daily Republic reports Yellow Lodge told authorities he had been drinking with Hart on Saturday night when Hart became upset over missing money and began assaulting Yellow Lodge. Yellow Lodge told authorities he struck Hart with the bottle.

A first-degree murder conviction in South Dakota carries a mandatory life sentence or the death penalty.