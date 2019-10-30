18-year-old charged in fatal shooting of 2 at suburban mall

MARKHAM, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of two people at a suburban shopping mall earlier this month.

Cook County prosecutors say 18-year-old Dajon Lewis is was charged in the death of 17-year-old Tyrell Wade and 18-year-old Christin Ross.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that Wade, Ross and three other people saw Lewis at River Oaks Center Mall in Calumet City on Oct. 10 and confronted him about robbing Ross' sister. Assistant State's Attorney Annalee McGlone says Ross and Wade were leaving the mall when they spotted Lewis brandishing a gun. The victims were shot as they tried to re-enter the mall. They both died two days after the shooting.

Investigators said Lewis was arrested last week during a traffic stop near Gary, Indiana, and a 9mm weapon was recovered.

Lewis was ordered held without bond on Tuesday. It wasn't immediately known if Lewis has legal representation.