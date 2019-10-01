18 indicted in probe of alleged drug trafficking operation

BOSTON (AP) — Eighteen people have been indicted on drug charges following an investigation into an alleged heroin and fentanyl trafficking operation based in Methuen and Lawrence.

Attorney General Maura Healey said Tuesday the indictment resulted from a federal, state, and local investigation.

During the probe, investigators said they seized more than 25 kilograms (55 pounds) of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, four firearms, and nearly $100,000 in cash.

Twelve people were indicted Sept. 25 by a grand jury on charges ranging from trafficking to possession of firearms to conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Another four individuals were also indicted Sept. 25 in connection with the trafficking operation. Two other individuals were indicted last week.

The arrests came after investigators executed search warrants at 14 locations.

Healey said the investigation began in 2017.