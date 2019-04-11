17 in North Country charged with drug-trafficking crimes

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Seventeen people in New Hampshire's North Country have been charged with drug-trafficking crimes.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 11 were charged in federal court involving the distribution of suboxone and other controlled substances. Six were charged in state court.

The defendants range in age from 21 to 57. Their arrests are the result of an investigation involving federal, state and local law enforcement officers.