16 arrested in Vermont drug trafficking investigation

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — Sixteen people have been arrested in a month-long drug trafficking investigation in northern Vermont.

The United States attorney announced Thursday that 11 suspects from Newport, St. Johnsbury, Clinton, Massachusetts, and New York City are facing charges ranging from possession with intent to distribute heroin to maintaining a drug-involved premises. Five people were also arrested on warrants and violations.

Authorities say about 700 bags of fentanyl and heroin, 100 grams of cocaine base, two firearms, and $4,000 in drug proceeds were seized.

U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan says “the Northeast Kingdom is suffering greatly under the weight of the drug crisis.” She says out-of-state drug dealers shouldn’t come to Vermont and if they do they’ll face serious consequences. She says Vermonters involved in the drug trade will also be held accountable.