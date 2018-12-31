Police: 15-year-old boy dies after being staged by teenager

CICERO, N.Y. (AP) — Police in upstate New York say a 15-year-old boy has died after being stabbed by another teen during a fight.

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office deputies say the boy was stabbed during a fight early Monday morning on a street in Cicero, near Syracuse. Authorities say the 15-year-old male suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police say the suspect was later found and taken into custody.

Deputies say the victim was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where he was pronounced dead. Police identified him Monday morning as Zakariah Ibrahim, of Cicero.

The suspect, who lives in Liverpool, was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He's expected to be arraigned in a Syracuse court Monday morning.

Officials say the investigation is continuing.