14-year-old takes plea deal in Omaha drug deal slaying

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 14-year-old Omaha boy has taken a plea deal and will be sentenced in January for second-degree murder.

Douglas County District Court records say Tyon Wells pleaded no contest Thursday after prosecutors dropped three related counts. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 30 — a month after he turns 15.

Wells and a 15-year-old boy were arrested after two 17-year-old boys were shot Feb. 25 when Wells and his friend tried to buy marijuana. Prosecutors say 17-year-old Zachary Parker died of his wounds.

The judge cited Wells' history of violence and familiarity with weapons in rejecting a motion to have Wells' case moved to juvenile court.

Prosecutors didn't charge the 15-year-old for the slaying.