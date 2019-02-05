14-year-old boy accused of killing aunt in Sun Lakes

SUN LAKES, Ariz. (AP) — Maricopa County authorities say a 14-year-old boy is accused of killing his 42-year-old aunt in the unincorporated community of Sun Lakes.

KNXV-TV reports that sheriff's spokesman Calbert Gillet said the woman was killed early Friday morning and that the teen was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Additional details were not released.