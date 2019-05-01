$120K worth of tires, rims stolen at Louisiana dealership

SLIDELL, La. (AP) — Police say more than $100,000 worth of tires and rims were stolen off of 31 vehicles, including Chevy Tahoes, Malibus and others, at a Louisiana car dealership.

Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal says in all, 124 tires and rims were stolen early Saturday from Matt Bowers Chevrolet by thieves who disabled a surveillance camera and manipulated a lighting system so they could work in darkened conditions. Fandal says investigators believe the incident is the work of a professional theft ring.

Fandal says similar theft cases occurred in Texas and Oklahoma.

At a news conference Wednesday, NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports the business' owner, Matt Bowers, said he's offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.

