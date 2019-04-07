12-year-old boy killed by stray bullet; 22-year-old injured

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a boy inside his home has been killed by a stray bullet shot from outside, and another man was wounded.

WIVB reports several shots were fired at a car in a parking lot on William Street in Buffalo, New York, around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say one of the bullets hit 12-year-old Bandar Elwaseem, who was in an upstairs apartment in a building near the parking lot.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 22-year-old man was also wounded, and was taken to the hospital for surgery.

No arrests have been made.

