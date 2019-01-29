12 held in apparent California sea smuggling attempt

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have detained a dozen men and woman they say may have been trying to enter the U.S. illegally from Mexico in a small boat.

Firefighters examined the people after the panga boat — a type of small fishing vessel commonly used by smugglers — showed up off Huntington Beach on Monday.

Authorities tell KABC-TV that the men and women were cold but uninjured. Nine Chinese men, a Chinese woman and two Mexican men were handed over to federal custody. One of the Mexican men is believed to be the smuggler.