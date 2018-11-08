10 Rio de Janeiro legislators arrested in bribery probe

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian police have served 10 state legislators in Rio de Janeiro with arrest warrants based on allegations they accepted bribes in exchange for supporting then-Gov. Sergio Cabral's "criminal organization."

Prosecutors said police arrested seven of the lawmakers on Thursday. Three were taken into custody earlier.

Cabral is serving a prison sentence for a corruption scheme in which prosecutors said he received hundreds of thousands of dollars a month to help companies secure contracts for everything from projects in Rio's slums to refurbishing Maracana Stadium. He is also accused of playing a central role in a vote-buying scheme that brought the 2016 Olympics to Rio.

The probe is part of Brazil's massive Car Wash investigation, which has resulted in the jailing of scores of top executives and politicians.