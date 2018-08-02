$10,000 bond set for woman charged in alleged adoption scam

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (AP) — Bond has been set at $10,000 for a Woodworth woman accused of what prosecutors say was an adoption scam.

Betty Jo Krenz is accused of promising babies for adoption but not following through, using her background as a social worker to produce fake adoption papers.

Krenz has told authorities that the accusations result from a misunderstanding.

KQDJ radio reports that Krenz turned herself in Wednesday and made her initial court appearance. She could face more than 10 years in prison and more than $20,000 in fines if convicted on property theft and identity theft charges. She'll enter pleas later.

