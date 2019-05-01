$1 million bond for suspect arrested in Tucson homicide case

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson say they've arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide last week on the city's east side.

They say 18-year-old Kenneth Boyd is jailed on a $1 million bond on suspicion of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

It was unclear Wednesday if Boyd has a lawyer yet.

Police say the body of a middle-aged man was found April 25 in the Pantano Wash.

A woman walking her dog spotted the body and called 911.

Police say the man's name is being withheld until his family is notified.

They say detectives received a tip about a possible suspect in the case and Boyd was apprehended last Sunday about a mile away from the site of the homicide.

Police won't disclose yet how Boyd was linked to the case.