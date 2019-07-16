1 man dead, 2 others wounded in shooting at Phoenix condos

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say one man is dead and two others wounded after a shootout at a condominium complex in Phoenix.

They say the incident occurred about 5 p.m. Monday at the 3rd Avenue Palms.

Police say one man was found dead at the scene while another man was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition and a third man suffered wounds not considered life threatening.

The names and ages of the three men weren't immediately released.

Police say it's unclear what triggered the shootout that occurred between two condos at the complex.

They say one of the victims was found in a stairwell between the condos.

Police say the shooting remains under investigation.