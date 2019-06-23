1 man dead, 1 wounded in Phoenix shooting; Suspect is sought

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say one man is dead and another injured after a shooting during an argument and they are searching for a suspect.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the two victims were transported to the hospital where a 25-year-old man was pronounced dead while a 35-year-old man was wounded but expected to survive.

The names of the two men haven't been released yet.

Police say they have a description of the shooter and car in which he fled the scene.