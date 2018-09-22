1 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside housing complex

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police say one man was killed and another was injured in a shooting outside a Providence housing complex.

The Providence Journal reports that a gunman ran to a parking lot at 60 Prairie Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday and opened fire.

Providence police say a 19-year-old man from Newport was hit by the gunfire and taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died. Police did not immediately release his name.

Twenty-six-year-old Darius Page, of Providence, was injured by the gunfire while getting into his vehicle. His condition was not released.

Police say the gunman fled and has not been identified. The death is the city's ninth homicide of the year.

