1 dead, others hurt in Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say one person was killed and others were hurt in a shooting inside a Northeast Portland house.
The Portland Police Bureau says officers responding to a shooting report just after 2 p.m. Friday found multiple victims injured.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports police said a woman shot three people and at least one person was dead. Police said at least one person was in critical condition.
No arrests have been made. Police are searching for a woman who arrived and left in a silver Lexus SUV with a young child.
Northeast 42nd Avenue has been closed between Northeast Holman Street and Killingsworth.
