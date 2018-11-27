1 dead in shooting at Pennsylvania municipal building

CRESCO, Pa. (AP) — One person has been killed in a shooting inside a Pennsylvania municipal building.

Pennsylvania State Police say it happened around 8:20 a.m. at the Paradise Township municipal building in the Pocono Mountains, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Philadelphia.

Trooper David Peters says one person was shot and killed. He says police took a man into custody.

State police said in a separate tweet that the "incidence is contained."

The Monroe County coroner's office is at the scene.

Paradise Township is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Ross Township, where a gunman opened fire at a Board of Supervisors' meeting in 2013, killing three.