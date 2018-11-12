1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Muskogee restaurant

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Police in eastern Oklahoma say a man is dead after an officer shot him inside a Muskogee restaurant.

Authorities say the shooting occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Monday at I Don't Care Bar and Grill in Muskogee, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa.

The Muskogee Police Department says officers went to the eatery to arrest a man for outstanding warrants. Authorities say an officer was attempting to handcuff the man when he turned and pulled out a small handgun. The officer then fired his weapon.

Officer Lincoln Anderson says the man died at the restaurant. Anderson says neither the officer involved nor anyone else in the restaurant was injured.

Neither the dead man nor the officer was immediately identified. Details about the outstanding warrants were not immediately released.