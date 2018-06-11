1 dead after shooting in Topeka neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a dispute between neighbors has ended in a deadly Topeka shooting.

Sgt. James Moore said officers responded around 4 p.m. Sunday to a report that someone had been shot. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man's name wasn't immediately released, pending notification of relatives.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the suspected shooter was still on scene when police arrived and was taken into custody.

