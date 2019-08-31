https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/us/article/1-dead-6-injured-in-hazmat-incident-at-San-Jose-14404824.php
1 dead, 6 injured in hazmat incident at San Jose hotel
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say one woman has died and six people have been sickened in a hazmat incident at the Fairmont Hotel in San Jose.
KTVU reports Saturday that guests of the hotel reported smelling a chemical odor — similar to a rotten egg —and feeling faint, light-headed and short of breath.
The TV station reports the woman who died is believed to be a hotel guest. The six other people affected were taken to hospitals but none was believed to be in life-threatening condition.
Officials from the San Jose police and fire departments could not immediately be reached.
