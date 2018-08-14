1 dead, 2 others hurt in shooting near police station

BOSTON (AP) — One person has been killed and two others injured in a shooting near a Boston police station.

Commissioner William Gross confirmed the death in a news conference Tuesday near the scene in the city's Mattapan neighborhood. He said the other two victims are expected to survive.

Police say the shooting occurred just before 10 a.m. about a block from the Area B3 police station.

No names were released but Gross says the victims are all in their 20s.

Gross said police believe the victims were shot inside a car and then got out of the vehicle.

Gross also says he is "sick and tired" of arresting people who have been previously charged with firearm offenses.

The death was the city's 34th homicide of the year.

There was no word on suspects.