1 dead, 1 injured in shooting over dog hit by vehicle

VERBENA, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a woman is dead, her husband is hospitalized with a gunshot wound and a third person is charged with murder following a shooting that stemmed from a dog being hit by a vehicle.

News outlets report that a car struck a dog belonging to Debra and Paul Chapman in the Chilton County town of Verbena on Wednesday. The driver then left.

Authorities say the shooting happened after another person came into contact with the couple.

Sheriff John Shearon tells WBMA-TV that Paul Chapman opened fire, and Dallas Clint Gray then began shooting. Chapman was badly injured, and his 60-year-old wife Debra was fatally wounded.

The 23-year-old Gray is charged with murder. Court records weren't available Friday to show whether he has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.