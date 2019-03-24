1 dead, 1 injured in Colorado fire and explosion

GRAND LAKE, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities say one person has died and another was hospitalized following an explosion and house fire in a lakeside community.

Authorities say 66-year-old Susan McLean died and 63-year-old Mark McLean was seriously injured in the early morning fire Sunday in Grand Lake.

Officials say the fire was reported about 12:40 a.m. following a sizable explosion resulting in a blaze that burned until around 9:30 a.m. at the home about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southeast of Denver.

Officials say Mark McClean was located outside before being transported to a hospital burn unit, while Susan McLean was found later inside the home.

Authorities say the blaze is still under investigation, but the size of the blast that blew out the walls could indicate a natural gas explosion or similar cause.