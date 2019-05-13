1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting in Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in Hot Springs are investigating a shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead and his father wounded.

Officers were called to a home late Sunday night to a report of shots being fired and found two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say the younger man, Donyell King, was pronounced dead at a hospital. His father, 50-year-old Donald King, was in serious condition Monday morning.

Police say detectives are currently following leads in the case, and authorities have not released further details about the shooting.